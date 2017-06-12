URBANA, Ohio (AP) — A teenager charged in an Ohio school shooting that wounded two students will be tried as an adult.

Champaign County Juvenile Court said today 17-year-old Ely Serna’s case will be transferred to the county common pleas court. He has denied juvenile charges of attempted murder, felonious assault and other offenses for the Jan. 20 attack at a high school in West Liberty, about 55 miles northwest of Columbus.

Authorities allege Serna fired a shotgun at a classmate in a bathroom, critically wounding him, and then fired at classrooms. A second student was slightly injured.

Prosecutors had requested Serna’s case be sent to adult court.