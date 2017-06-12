JOBS
Secret Service says it has no Trump tapes


Published: Mon, June 12, 2017 @ 5:58 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Secret Service says it doesn't have any recordings or transcripts of any tapes recorded within President Donald Trump's White House.

The agency's response comes as Trump has been coy about whether any tapes exist of his private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey.

Trump raised the possibility of tapes last month after firing Comey. He told reporters last week he would discuss the possibility "in the very near future."

The agency made the disclosure in response to a freedom of information request by The Wall Street Journal. The newspaper noted it doesn't exclude the possibility of recordings created by another entity.

