YOUNGSTOWN

YWCA of Youngstown will host Summer Manufacturing Institute for children in fourth through sixth grades this summer. Sessions will cover engineering, innovation and design topics, and cost $150 per week. Scholarships are available. Breakfast and lunch are included in the sessions, which will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Engineering of music will take place next Monday through June 23. Students will explore sound and the technology of music engineering, including building their own instrument.

Boat building is set for July 10-14. Students will engineer a boat and test its buoyancy and abilities in the pool at Youngstown State University.

The final session covers construction, July 24-28, in which students will work with engineers and contractors to learn the basics of building.

Spots are limited and registration is available at www.ywca.org. Applications for scholarships also are available online, and require one month of income verification.

For information, call Brittney at 330-746-6361, ext. 126.