Police, paramedics treat probable OD victim on South Side


Published: Mon, June 12, 2017 @ 11:31 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police and paramedics today treated a man found on the sidewalk in front of a West Glenaven Avenue on the South Side for a suspected heroin overdose.

Police were called to the street about 10:45 a.m. and found the man lying on the ground. They could not revive him and an ambulance was called. Paramedics gave the man a dose of the heroin antidote Narcan but he still had trouble staying awake.

Police said neighbors told them they have no idea who the man is. Police did not know the man’s identity as he was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

