POLAND

The board of education heard Monday from community members who are upset about the possible loss of what they say is a vital community asset: a playground at the North school building.

This building used to be home to an elementary school and now is used for the school district’s preschool and after-school programs.

“What are the kids on that side of town going to do if there’s not a playground there?” asked Evelyn Stanton, who is helping lead an effort to raise money to save the playground.

District officials learned that playground equipment at North had been deemed unsafe by the Mahoning County health department, and opted to put the equipment up for sale rather than make repairs. School officials said their priority was solving the safety issue at no cost to taxpayers. The plan was then to turn the area into green space.

In recent weeks, however, community members have organized in opposition to that plan. After hearing from school district residents who want to save the play equipment, officials on Monday said they would be open to changing the plan.

Annie Colucci, who started an online petition to halt school officials’ original plan, told the board that she has received numerous donation offers from individuals and businesses that would not only cover the cost of making repairs to the equipment, but also would allow installation of equipment meant for preschool-aged children.

“I’ve lived in Poland my whole life. I’m very proud of my community,” said Colucci. “I think it’s important for the future of the kids in the community to have that [play] area.”

