Markets Right Now: US stock indexes open slightly lower


Published: Mon, June 12, 2017 @ 9:45 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) – The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stock indexes are slightly lower in early trading, while big technology companies take more losses following a plunge last week.

Apple sank 3.7 percent early Monday, while Netflix lost 3.2 percent and Google’s parent company Alphabet fell 1.9 percent. Technology stocks have far outpaced the rest of the market so far this year.

General Electric jumped 5 percent after Jeff Immelt said he would step down as CEO. John Flannery, the head of GE’s health care division, will take over in August.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,426.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 18 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,251. The Nasdaq composite dropped 60 points, or 1 percent, to 6,146.

