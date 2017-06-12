JOBS
Man on bond in weapons case is arrested again on drug charges


Published: Mon, June 12, 2017 @ 11:42 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man free on bond who faces a July 31 trial on weapons charges is back in the Mahoning County jail after police found a dose of crack cocaine on him during a traffic stop at Oakwood and Manchester avenues on the West Side.

DeAndre Fant, 29, of Detroit Avenue, is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court on a charge of crack cocaine. He was arrested about 6:50 p.m. Friday after police pulled over a car he was driving for having no front license plate.

Fant was free on $33,000 bond awaiting a July 31 trial date in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Fant was one of four people arrested over the weekend by police who had crack cocaine.

