JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Liberty trustees say no to medical-marijuana businesses


Published: Mon, June 12, 2017 @ 3:34 p.m.

LIBERTY — Trustees voted unanimously this afternoon to bar medical-marijuana businesses from the township.

Medical marijuana became legal statewide in 2016, though the regulatory and distribution program is not required to be fully operational until September 2018.

Ohio’s law allows municipalities and townships to ban or limit the number of medical-marijuana operations within their jurisdictions, though there is an exemption for facilities conducting research into the drug.

Liberty’s prohibition on medical-marijuana businesses mirrors legislation adopted in Canfield, Poland and Austintown. The bans do not forbid people from using medical marijuana in those communities if it is legally obtained elsewhere, however.

Conversely, officials in Campbell, Lowellville and Youngstown are hoping to recruit medical-marijuana businesses. Those officials cite potential benefits, including jobs and tax revenue. It is not certain whether any of those areas will actually get medical marijuana companies, however. Businesses are awaiting licenses from the state to grow, process or sell marijuana, and the licensing process is competitive.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes