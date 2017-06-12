NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP)

Jurors in Bill Cosby’s Pennsylvania sexual assault trial are ending deliberations for the night.

The sequestered panel deliberated for about four hours late Monday before asking to go back to the hotel.

They’ll resume deliberations Tuesday morning.

Cosby is accused of drugging and violating a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in January 2004.

During deliberations, the jury asked to hear part of Cosby’s decade-old testimony in a civil case about the pills he gave the accuser before she said she was sexually assaulted. It was read to them by the judge.

The Pittsburgh-area jury has been away from home for more than a week and was in the courthouse for about 14 hours Monday through a brief defense case and closing arguments.