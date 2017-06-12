YOUNGSTOWN

Jocelyn Dabney, nationally recognized storyteller and Youngstown resident, has published her first picture book, “Nana Bea & Me.”

This book was inspired by Jocelyn’s granddaughter, Jerrica, and her other grandmother, Ann. The story shows just how important grandparents are in the lives of their grandchildren.

Dabney is a retired high-school librarian. She will have a book signing from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the East Branch Library’s Junteenth Celebration, 430 Early Road. Copies of “Nana Bea & Me” will be available for $13.93. “Nana Bea & Me” is also available on Amazon.