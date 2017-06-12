CHAMPION

The Warren Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) will have a military benefit ride Saturday to support the USO of Northern Ohio at Champion Lanes, 200 Cleveland Ave. W. Sign-up begins at 10 a.m.

The ride is open to anyone, as well as any vehicle. The first vehicle is out at 11 a.m. and last vehicle in by 5 p.m. $10 per person provides music by DJ’s On Tap, the Run and a light dinner after the ride.

A 50-50 drawing and Chinese auction will be immediately after the ride. All are welcome. For information, call Tammy Vendeland at 330-240-1168.