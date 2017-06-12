JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

H.O.G. Club plans benefit to support USO


Published: Mon, June 12, 2017 @ 8:30 a.m.

CHAMPION

The Warren Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) will have a military benefit ride Saturday to support the USO of Northern Ohio at Champion Lanes, 200 Cleveland Ave. W. Sign-up begins at 10 a.m.

The ride is open to anyone, as well as any vehicle. The first vehicle is out at 11 a.m. and last vehicle in by 5 p.m. $10 per person provides music by DJ’s On Tap, the Run and a light dinner after the ride.

A 50-50 drawing and Chinese auction will be immediately after the ride. All are welcome. For information, call Tammy Vendeland at 330-240-1168.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes