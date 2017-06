COLUMBIANA

Help Hotline Crisis Center’s support group meeting of the Survivors of Suicide in Columbiana County, 40722 state Route 154, Lisbon, will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. It is a support group for families who have lost a loved one to suicide. For information, call the Help Network of Northeast Ohio (formerly Help Hotline Crisis Center) at 330-424-7767.