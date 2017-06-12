WARREN
Blue Line Unlimited, based in the Burton-Shaker Heights area, is having a fundraiser for Lance Adkins, 33, a Warren police officer battling stage 4 cancer.
Adkins, who is married and has children, has been with the Warren Police Department four years.
The event will take place at 5 p.m. June 24 at Yankee Lake Ballroom on state Route 7 and includes a raffle. Tickets cost $25 and include food and beverages.
For information, visit www.bluelineunlimited.com/product/lance-adkins-fundraising-50-gun-raffle-ticket/.
