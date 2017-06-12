BOARDMAN — Physical examinations of selected Mahoning County residents will begin this week in a cluster of trailers at Southern Park Mall as part of a study that will inform national public health policy.

The study, which documents long-term health trends among Americans, is the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mahoning County is one of 15 counties in the country that have been chosen this year to participate in the NHANES project that measures the nation’s health.

This is the first time in the survey’s 55-year history that Mahoning County is participating.

Tours of the trailers were being conducted this morning for community leaders, public health professionals, and the media.