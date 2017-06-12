JOBS
2 arraigned in suspected Lowellville arson


Published: Mon, June 12, 2017 @ 6:45 p.m.

STRUTHERS — Two men were arraigned today in Struthers Municipal Court, accused of arson at a Lowellville warehouse.

Police say Lowellville residents Joshua Foor, 20, and Geno Moore, 22, broke into a vacant former car-repair shop on West Wood Street early Saturday and set fires. The men face charges of aggravated arson, breaking and entering and possession of criminal tools. A judge set their bonds at $55,000 each. They were released from the Mahoning County jail today after posting bond.

A Haz-Mat team responded to the fire.

