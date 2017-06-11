JOBS
Public meeting for opponents of injection wells Monday night in Brookfield


Originally Published: 04:07 p.m., June 11, 2017 and  Updated 04:07 p.m., June 11, 2017

BROOKFIELD

Brookfield Citizens Against Injection Wells will have a meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the Wyngate Manor manufactured home community on state Route 7 to hear a presentation from a law firm.

The firm Fair Shake Environmental Legal Services will provide information on how the public can participate in the process when a company applies to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for a permit to operate an injection well.

The meeting is open to the public.

This is one of several events in Brookfield regarding a proposal by Highland Field Services of Pittsburgh to construct and operate two injection wells just north and west of Wyngate. Injection wells accept the wastewater from the oil and gas industry and inject it deep underground as a means of disposal.

Highland's application to construct the facility is pending with the ODNR.

