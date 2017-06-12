Despite several chances and a fast-paced style, the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins have played the first scoreless first period of this year’s Stanley Cup Final.

The Penguins had a 9-8 edge in shots to open Game 6, while the Predators failed to capitalize on the only power-play opportunity with 6:46 left, when Ian Cole was sent off for interference.

Pittsburgh’s Matt Murray made the best save with 1:48 left. After getting his pad out to stop Mike Fisher’s shot from the slot, Murray got his glove up to foil James Neal attempting to convert the rebound at the right post.

Murray is coming off a 24-save outing in a 6-0 win in Game 5, and extended his shutout streak to 83 minutes and 23 seconds.

The Penguins lead the series 3-2, and seeking to become the NHL’s first team to win consecutive Stanley Cup championships since Detroit won in 1997 and ‘98.