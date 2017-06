The Pittsburgh Penguins got goals from Patric Hornqvist and Carl Hagelin in the final 1:35 of regulation to beat the Nashville Predators, 2-0, for their second consecutive Stanley Cup.

The Penguins took the seven-game series in six games.

Horquivst rebounded Justin Schultz' shot past Predators Goalie Pekka Rinne. Carl Hagelin followed up with an empty-net goal.