The Nashville Predators have had a goal waved off 1:07 into the second period of a scoreless game after two periods. Referee Kevin Pollock whistled the play dead before Colton Sissons poked the puck into the open Pittsburgh Penguin net.

Goalie Matt Murray made the initial stop by attempting to squeeze the puck under his left arm on Filip Forsberg’s snap shot from the left circle. The puck sneaked through and fell into the crease, where Sissons reached out and poked into the open net behind the goalie.

Pollock, however, immediately negated the score by indicating he lost sight of the puck. A whistle could be heard blown before the puck entered the net.

Seconds earlier, Murray also made a big stop on Nashville’s Pontus Aberg.

It’s familiar territory for Nashville: In Game 1’s loss, what would have been the opening goal from defenseman P.K. Subban was wiped out by an offside call that came after a coach’s challenge.