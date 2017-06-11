JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Austintown Farmers Market opens Monday night in township park


Published: Sun, June 11, 2017 @ 5:21 p.m.

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

The Austintown Farmers Market is beginning its summer season from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday in Austintown Township Park, 6000 Kirk Road.

Farmers’ Market vendors and crafters will offer family-friendly events including the Pop-Up Library, face-painting, kid’s crafts, identi-kits, a healthy cooking demonstration at 5:15 p.m., free yoga at 6 p.m., and live music. Dinner options are offered by Cast Iron & Lace, and All About the Pawz will bring adoptable dogs.

Other services and vendors include: Big City Tailgate, Briganti’s Botanical Bliss, Crystal Dragon, DAV, Dough House Cookies, Faith Seed Farm, Fit Team, Eleanor Jane Jewelry, Goodness Grows, Grass N Grace Farm, Hickman Family Maple Syrup, Jack’s Mountain Orchard, Jackson Maters, Jego Headbands, Kettle Corn (Bestal Concessions), Maple Leaf Acres, Moe’s Private Reserve - Fine Spice Company, Shaved Ice (Chick and Dude Concessions), Smith-Built Handyman, Truffle Laboratory, Young Living Essential Oils, and Zimmerman Farms.

For information, contact Shannon Colleen, market manager, at 330-770-6785.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes