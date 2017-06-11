Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

The Austintown Farmers Market is beginning its summer season from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday in Austintown Township Park, 6000 Kirk Road.

Farmers’ Market vendors and crafters will offer family-friendly events including the Pop-Up Library, face-painting, kid’s crafts, identi-kits, a healthy cooking demonstration at 5:15 p.m., free yoga at 6 p.m., and live music. Dinner options are offered by Cast Iron & Lace, and All About the Pawz will bring adoptable dogs.

Other services and vendors include: Big City Tailgate, Briganti’s Botanical Bliss, Crystal Dragon, DAV, Dough House Cookies, Faith Seed Farm, Fit Team, Eleanor Jane Jewelry, Goodness Grows, Grass N Grace Farm, Hickman Family Maple Syrup, Jack’s Mountain Orchard, Jackson Maters, Jego Headbands, Kettle Corn (Bestal Concessions), Maple Leaf Acres, Moe’s Private Reserve - Fine Spice Company, Shaved Ice (Chick and Dude Concessions), Smith-Built Handyman, Truffle Laboratory, Young Living Essential Oils, and Zimmerman Farms.

For information, contact Shannon Colleen, market manager, at 330-770-6785.