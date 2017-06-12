Staff re[prt

YOUNGSTOWN

Sylvia and Chester Dimmerling of Sebring, who met when she was 14 and he was 17, celebrated 73 years of marriage on their anniversary June 7 and again Sunday at a Wedding Anniversary Mass at St. Columba Cathedral with 145 couples from several northeast Ohio counties.

“Two girls came to see me and my brother. Sylvia was with them, and that was that. We started writing,” said Chester, who at the time lived in Noble County, Ohio, and Sylvia lived in Wheeling, W.Va.

“I was madly in love with him, and my mom liked him too. That helped. I’m still madly in love with him,” Sylvia said.

Pulling her picture out of his wallet, Chester said he carried it with him all over Europe where he served in the Army during World War II.

The Dimmerlings, members of St. Ann Catholic Church in Sebring, had three sons: one died of cancer, one died in the Vietnam War, and a third, James, lives in East Canton. They have four grandchildren, one of whom died, and three great-grandchildren.

When asked the secret to the longevity of their marriage, Chester said: “I just say, yes dear.”

Sylvia just smiled.

“You have given yourselves to each other in good times and in bad. I hope you delight in each other. May your love continue so God’s plan for you can be complete,” said the Most Rev. George V. Murry, Bishop of Youngstown, celebrant of the Mass.

“Join hands and renew your commitments,” said the bishop to the couples celebrating their wedding anniversaries.

