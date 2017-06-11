JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Warren gunfight leaves witness shaken


Published: Sat, June 10, 2017 @ 7:15 p.m.

Staff report

WARREN

Two days after a bloody home invasion involving guns and a knife on West Market Street, individuals in a red mini van and blue pickup truck were involved in a gunfight at 9:10 p.m. Friday on Stewart Drive Northwest.

Two people arrived at St. Joseph Warren Hospital at 9:31 p.m., apparently seeking treatment for injuries sustained in the Stewart Drive episode, which left a witness who called 911 badly shaken.

“The truck pulled into my driveway,” the woman told a dispatcher in such a state that the dispatcher asked if she was injured.

“No,” the woman said. “I’m scared.”

Another 911 caller said the gunfire occurred after the two vehicles lingered beside each other a short time in the street.

Another caller said he saw a red and beige Astro Van pull into a house on Northwest Boulevard, and several males got out of it and entered a white four-door Dodge car and “took off, speeding down Parkman Road.”

Read more about the incident in Sunday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes