Staff report

WARREN

Two days after a bloody home invasion involving guns and a knife on West Market Street, individuals in a red mini van and blue pickup truck were involved in a gunfight at 9:10 p.m. Friday on Stewart Drive Northwest.

Two people arrived at St. Joseph Warren Hospital at 9:31 p.m., apparently seeking treatment for injuries sustained in the Stewart Drive episode, which left a witness who called 911 badly shaken.

“The truck pulled into my driveway,” the woman told a dispatcher in such a state that the dispatcher asked if she was injured.

“No,” the woman said. “I’m scared.”

Another 911 caller said the gunfire occurred after the two vehicles lingered beside each other a short time in the street.

Another caller said he saw a red and beige Astro Van pull into a house on Northwest Boulevard, and several males got out of it and entered a white four-door Dodge car and “took off, speeding down Parkman Road.”

