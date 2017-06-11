LIBERTY

Liberty police officers apprehended a North Canton woman in the Belmont Avenue Giant Eagle parking lot Friday, shortly after her aborted attempt to rob First National Bank, also on Belmont Avenue.

Officers Pete DeAngelo and Alliy Anastis-Nichols arrested Fellicia A. Smith, 39, of 3950 St. N.W., North Canton, who DeAngelo said is a possible suspect in at least a dozen recent bank robberies in northeast Ohio. The FBI is also investigating, he said.

The officers’ initial investigation revealed the license on her car was reported stolen out of Cuyahoga Falls. At that point, Smith was taken into custody and charged with receiving stolen property. A subsequent search discovered a “robbery note,” instructions on what she wanted the teller to do, and a knife and hammer in her purse.

