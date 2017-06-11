JOBS
Indians' Tomlin knocked out early


Published: Sat, June 10, 2017 @ 10:32 p.m.

White Sox defeat Indians, 5-3

CLEVELAND (AP) — David Holmberg allowed two runs in five innings for his first win in two years, Jose Abreu had an RBI single in a three-run first and the Chicago White Sox defeated the Cleveland Indians 5-3 on Saturday night.

Holmberg (1-0) recorded his first victory since July 30, 2015 when he pitched for Cincinnati against Pittsburgh. The left-hander was making his third start and 11th appearance of the season.

Abreu, who was forced to leave Friday’s game after being hit on the left knee by a pitch from Andrew Miller, was 3 for 5.

Chicago won despite having six runners thrown out on the bases. The White Sox had two runners thrown out in the first and one in the second, third, fifth and eighth innings. Melky Cabrera was thrown out at home in the first and again in the second.

Josh Tomlin (3-8) allowed four runs — three earned — and nine hits in 2 2/3 innings as the Indians lost for the fifth time in seven games.

