JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Giant Eagle fish, chicken recall


Published: Sat, June 10, 2017 @ 11:19 p.m.

CLEVELAND

Giant Eagle Inc. has announced a voluntary recall of Market District Toasted Crumb Tilapia and Market District Honey Mustard Pretzel Tilapia sold fresh from the seafood department of its supermarkets, and Giant Eagle Breaded Chicken Breast sold in the prepared foods department, due to an undeclared milk allergen.

People who have an allergy, or severe sensitivity to milk, may experience serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products, a spokesman for the supermarket chain announced Saturday night.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes