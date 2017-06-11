CLEVELAND

Giant Eagle Inc. has announced a voluntary recall of Market District Toasted Crumb Tilapia and Market District Honey Mustard Pretzel Tilapia sold fresh from the seafood department of its supermarkets, and Giant Eagle Breaded Chicken Breast sold in the prepared foods department, due to an undeclared milk allergen.

People who have an allergy, or severe sensitivity to milk, may experience serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products, a spokesman for the supermarket chain announced Saturday night.