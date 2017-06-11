YOUNGSTOWN

The Royal Oaks Bar and Grill had its beer and its heart on display today with the second annual “It’s Only Rock and Roll 2” benefit festival for the Paula and Anthony Rich Center for the Study and Treatment of Autism.

“From a young age, I heard my father [Lou Kennedy] say if you can’t help somebody else, what good are you,” said John Kennedy, co-owner of Royal Oaks with his brother, Louie Kennedy.

The Rich Center, an externally funded unit of Youngstown State University, is tuition-free for its students’ families.

“That’s why events such as Royal Oaks’ ‘It’s Only Rock and Roll’ is so important,” said Mona Bozick, Rich Center event coordinator, who was helping set up for the event early this afternoon. “Our community partners enable the Rich Center to provide services without cost to the families of autistic persons age 2 1/2 to 20.”

Royal Oaks has another connection with the Rich Center. Bergen Giordani, Rich Center associate director of development, is a former bartender at the near East Side establishment.

“We wanted to help kids and help local,” explained John Kennedy, who will also stage the Royal Oaks’ 10th annual benefit for Purple Cat in August. Purple Cat offers day-program alternatives for adults with disabilities.

Bands, lined up by B. J. Lisko, a Royal Oaks patron and a member of one of the bands, began playing at about 3:30 p.m. Scheduled through tonight were Detroit Red, Mississippi Gun Club, Analog Faze, First in Space, Idle Shades, The Cheats, Volcano Dogs, Turbo Lovers, The 8 Balls and Wild Wings.

Read more about the fest in Sunday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.