WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump refused today to say whether his private conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey were taped – a matter at the heart of conflicting accounts of what passed between them – and asserted that nothing in Comey's testimony to the Senate showed collusion with Russia or obstruction of justice.

"He's a leaker," Trump said dismissively. "Yesterday showed no collusion, no obstruction." He further denied ever asking Comey for his "loyalty," contradicting Comey's detailed allegations. "No I didn't say that," Trump stated abruptly, taking questions after meeting Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

Earlier, Trump, who had refrained from tweeting all day Thursday – even as Comey accused his administration of spreading "lies" and suggested Trump had attempted to influence the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election — struck back in an early-morning tweet.

"Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication," Trump wrote, suggesting that Comey, who was under oath at the hearing, had committed perjury.