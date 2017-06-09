WASHINGTON (AP) — Claiming "total and complete vindication," President Donald Trump broke his Twitter silence this morning to weigh in on fired FBI Director James Comey's closely watched testimony.

Trump, who had refrained from tweeting all day Thursday – even as Comey accused his administration of spreading "lies" and suggested Trump had attempted to influence the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election – struck back in an early-morning tweet.

"Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication," Trump wrote, suggesting that Comey, who was under oath at the hearing, had committed perjury.

Trump also seized on Comey's revelation that he had directed a friend to release memos he'd written documenting his conversations with the president to a reporter.

"...and WOW, Comey is a leaker!" Trump wrote at 6:10 a.m.

Trump also retweeted a comment from attorney Alan Dershowitz, who had written: "We should stop talking about obstruction of justice. No plausible case. We must distinguish crimes from" political "sins."