WARREN — Because of the opiate crisis, children statewide are staying in foster care 19 percent longer than they did in 2010.

Also, 62 percent more relatives were caring for children in 2016 than in 2010 across Ohio, according to the Public Children Services Association of Ohio.

In Trumbull County, Children Services saw a 33 percent increase in the number of children the agency placed with relatives from 2014 to 2016.

Tim Schaffner, executive director of Trumbull Children Services, said the county’s high drug overdose rate is having a negative impact on children.

Children Services’ role is to to address physical, sexual and emotional abuse involving children, but the opiate epidemic has increased the number of kids being traumatized and the amount of trauma they have suffered, Schaffner said.

“What it translates into is a generation of kids who are going to have a much more complicated emotional and physical health and be much more likely to live high risk lifestyles themselves,” he said.

