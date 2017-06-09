JOBS
Simply Slavic seeks scholarship applicants


Published: Fri, June 9, 2017 @ 9:17 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Simply Slavic committee is seeking Youngstown State University students who wish to apply for its academic scholarship. Applicants being considered are undergraduates who have completed their freshman year and are currently enrolled at YSU. All applicants are required to submit a 500-word essay on how being Slavic affects your life. Deadline for applications is next Friday and winners will be announced in July.

For information and applications visit info@simplyslavic.org.

