CAMPBELL
Alejandro “Popo” Salinas gave his hometown crowd what they wanted Friday night.
The crowd at the St. Lucy’s Palermo Banquet Center yelled out chants of “Po-po! Po-po!” after he beat Jairo Fernandez Vargas by technical knockout.
For Salinas, a Youngstown native, the chants weren’t only because of the locale, but his nationality.
“It was a Puerto Rico versus Mexico thing. You could see the pride,” Salinas said. “We had some of that rivalry out here.”
Salinas (8-1, 8 KOs) earned the TKO against Vargas, the Mexican challenger from Richmond, Va., in the seventh.
