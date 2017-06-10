JOBS
Salinas knocks out Vargas


Published: Fri, June 9, 2017 @ 11:57 p.m.

Youngstown boxer is 8-1

CAMPBELL

Alejandro “Popo” Salinas gave his hometown crowd what they wanted Friday night.

The crowd at the St. Lucy’s Palermo Banquet Center yelled out chants of “Po-po! Po-po!” after he beat Jairo Fernandez Vargas by technical knockout.

For Salinas, a Youngstown native, the chants weren’t only because of the locale, but his nationality.

“It was a Puerto Rico versus Mexico thing. You could see the pride,” Salinas said. “We had some of that rivalry out here.”

Salinas (8-1, 8 KOs) earned the TKO against Vargas, the Mexican challenger from Richmond, Va., in the seventh.

