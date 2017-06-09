PHILADELPHIA (AP) — State officials are promoting a plan to spend more than $3 billion in the coming decade to continue the rehabilitation of the Interstate 95 corridor in and near Philadelphia.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says the money will fund reconstruction of five miles of the highway between Interstate 676 and Broad Street in South Philadelphia. That section carries about 120,000 vehicles a day.

The I-95 project, which involves 51 miles of the interstate, dates back some 20 years.

The state, city and the William Penn Foundation are working together to fund the $225 million cost to replace and expand a cap over I-95 and Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

The foundation is paying for landscaping on the cap.