ODNR releases 1Q oil, gas production results


Published: Fri, June 9, 2017 @ 11:33 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Ohio’s horizontal shale wells produced 3,904,732 barrels of oil and 371 billion cubic feet of natural gas in the first quarter of 2017, according the figures released today by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The ODNR quarterly report lists 1,613 horizontal shale wells, 1,560 of which reported oil and natural gas production during the first quarter of 2017.

In the first quarter of 2016, the state produced 5,485,854 barrels of oil and 329 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

