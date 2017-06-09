YOUNGSTOWN

MaryJo Caroline-Moore, owner of Chasen’ Perfection Nail Gallery, is sponsoring several “Nails for Tails” fundraisers to benefit the Animal Charity Humane Society. The fundraisers will extend through the summer and end Oct. 8.

Now through October customers can stop in and purchase “Love that Scent” candles.

Through July, Chasen’ Perfection will celebrate “Christmas in July” where customers can stop in and donate any items they see on the Animal Charity’s “Christmas Wish List.” The wish list includes items such as dog and cat food, treats, bleach, blankets, laundry detergent, newspapers, monetary gifts, etc.

When these donations are made, one raffle ticket for the basket auction will be given to the donor for each item brought in.

The basket auction will start Sept. 1 and end Oct. 8. when all the proceeds will be given to Animal Charity.

For more information, contact Chasen’ Perfection Nail Gallery at 330-750-0755.