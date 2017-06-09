PITTSBURGH (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton smashed a home run over the batter’s eye at PNC Park, Tyler Moore went deep twice for the second multihomer game of his career and the Miami Marlins pounded the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates 12-7 on Friday night.

Stanton’s shot narrowly cleared the massive green wall beyond center field in the third inning and was estimated at 449 feet by Statcast. He entered the night two back of the NL lead for home runs behind Washington’s Ryan Zimmerman and Cincinnati’s Scott Schebler.

Moore hit a two-run homer off Tyler Glasnow (2-6) in the second and took reliever Dovydas Neverauskas deep over the left field wall in the seventh.

Dustin McGowan (4-0) earned the win in relief of shaky starter Vance Worley. The Marlins have won 11 of 15.