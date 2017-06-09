YOUNGSTOWN

One of two men wanted after a shootout between neighbors Tuesday prompted a SWAT team assembly was arrested Thursday.

Teon Stennis, 24, of Boardman, was taken into custody about 1:30 p.m. on charges of felonious assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and two traffic warrants from 2016.

Police responded about 4 p.m. Tuesday to East Auburndale after vice squad officers on patrol heard several gunshots and thought two gunmen may be in a home there. A SWAT team was called to search the home but could not find the two men they were looking for.

Reports said neighbors across the street were arguing and were shooting at each other. About 15 shell casings were recovered in the street.

One of the neighbors turned a firearm over to police and was questioned but charges have not been filed against him as of now. The incident is still under investigation, police said.