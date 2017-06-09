JOBS
Man arrested for making terrorist threats


Published: Fri, June 9, 2017 @ 9:59 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A West Philadelphia Avenue man was taken into custody late Thursday at his home on a warrant from the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office for threatening to take a gun to the Lorain County Childrens Services Board.

Reports said Marcus Ramos, 27, was arrested about 11:35 p.m. in his home after police found him asleep. He was taken into custody without incident.

Lorain officials contacted city police to tell tham that Ramos had a warrant for making terroristic threats, a third degree felony.

Ramos is being held in the Mahoning County jail until Lorain County officials can pick him up.

