YOUNGSTOWN
A West Philadelphia Avenue man was taken into custody late Thursday at his home on a warrant from the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office for threatening to take a gun to the Lorain County Childrens Services Board.
Reports said Marcus Ramos, 27, was arrested about 11:35 p.m. in his home after police found him asleep. He was taken into custody without incident.
Lorain officials contacted city police to tell tham that Ramos had a warrant for making terroristic threats, a third degree felony.
Ramos is being held in the Mahoning County jail until Lorain County officials can pick him up.
