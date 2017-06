BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BALLARD, TANISHA LYNETTE 7/9/1982 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Drug Paraphernalia

BOYD, RAYMOND 7/20/1973 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Falsification



BROWN, STEVEN HOWARD 12/17/1983 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Parole Violation



BULLS, DWAYNE LEE JR 6/19/1998 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Assault



CASE, DENZEL N 8/14/1994 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



CHILDS, MICHAEL NAPIR 5/15/1955 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

CHRYSTAL, JEFFREY ROBERT JR 3/22/1985 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Arrest Of Probationer

COMO, JONATHAN M 8/28/1992 CANFIELD POLICE DEPT. Receiving Stolen Property



CRUZ, ISIS 10/17/1977 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)



DEILEY, MICHAEL P 6/10/1992 OTHER Trafficking in Drugs

DIRENZO, ANTHONY 2/8/1968 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Burglary



DOLIN, JOSHUA D 7/30/1979 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Fugitive From Justice



GUZMAN, CHRISTIAN 3/11/1997 OSP OVI Impaired



JACKSON, LEVON OSHA 12/21/1993 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Endangering Children

KPENDEMA, JONATHAN 8/13/1992 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

LEVY, DEANDRE 12/14/1990 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

MARTINEZ-TORRES, TASHA DENIESE 4/22/1984 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Assault

MCNEIL, TATIYANA ANIYAH 4/14/1999 Receiving Stolen Property



PLESS, ELIZABETH A 10/10/1967 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

RAMOS, MARCUS ELIAS 8/10/1989 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Fugitive From Justice

ROJAS, LUIS J 12/18/1986 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



SCOTT, DANIEL L 12/9/1987 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

SMITH, MARK A 8/9/1977 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

STENNIS, TEON DOMINIQUE LA SALLE 10/6/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Felonious Assault

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ARROYO, TIMOTHY 6/13/1984 6/8/2017 BONDED OUT



ATKINS, JERWANDA MARIE LEE 10/2/1991 6/4/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



CRISLIP, ERIC SHAWN 12/2/1968 4/17/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



CUNNINGHAM, SCOTT R 6/27/1980 5/10/2017 TIME SERVED



DRUMMOND, RYAN D 4/23/1984 6/5/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



GRAY, JONATHAN A 10/4/1987 6/9/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



HALL, WENDALL ALVIN III 12/6/1968 4/20/2017 TIME SERVED



HARRIS, DANIEL J 6/17/1979 11/20/2015 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



HAYNES, ANDRE TYRONE 10/15/1991 5/25/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



JOHNSON, ANTHONY DEWAYNE 8/27/1986 6/8/2017 BONDED OUT

JOHNSON, MELVIN DOUGLAS JR 8/15/1969 4/5/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



JOHNSON, MICHAEL GENE PAUL 6/2/1978 7/9/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



LETT, MARK S 4/11/1967 6/2/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



LITTLE, DARON NEILL 6/9/1966 5/30/2017 TIME SERVED

LITTLE, FRANK D 12/7/1990 1/21/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

MANLEY, BEAU RYAN 3/13/1983 2/22/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



MCGUIRE, ROBERT 5/5/1990 1/21/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



MICCO, DAVID 9/30/1975 6/7/2017 RELEASED



MORALES, FRANCISCO JAVIER DELVALLE 3/6/1996 5/17/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



ORTIZ CRUZ, JORGE 8/6/1986 6/6/2017 BONDED OUT

PETKOSEK, RONALD II 5/25/1982 6/6/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



PHILLIPS, AL JONAE MONAE 6/3/1998 6/8/2017 CR4 SUMMONS

RICHARD, SAMUEL A 12/17/1988 5/2/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

SEIDITA, MICHAEL F 12/23/1990 11/29/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



SEXTON, GORDON C 7/27/1982 2/9/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

TURNER, JELANI N 5/22/1990 5/16/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

WALKER, MARTINNETTE E 11/28/1970 5/25/2017 TIME SERVED