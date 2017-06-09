JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Hackett gets life prison term for stabbing woman 81 times


Published: Fri, June 9, 2017 @ 9:05 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

David Hackett, 54, was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to life without parole in prison for the Oct. 23, 2013, stabbing death of Collena Carpenter.

A jury Tuesday before Judge John Durkin convicted Hackett on charges of aggravated murder, rape and kidnapping for the death of Carpenter of Homeworth in Columbiana Counry.

Carpenter was stabbed 81 times. Prosecutors said she owed Hackett money for drugs.

Hackett served prison time previously for a murder he committed in 1979 on the North Side.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes