YOUNGSTOWN

David Hackett, 54, was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to life without parole in prison for the Oct. 23, 2013, stabbing death of Collena Carpenter.

A jury Tuesday before Judge John Durkin convicted Hackett on charges of aggravated murder, rape and kidnapping for the death of Carpenter of Homeworth in Columbiana Counry.

Carpenter was stabbed 81 times. Prosecutors said she owed Hackett money for drugs.

Hackett served prison time previously for a murder he committed in 1979 on the North Side.