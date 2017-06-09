JOBS
Firefighters Local 1176 to host golf outing


Published: Fri, June 9, 2017 @ 9:10 a.m.

BOARDMAN

The Boardman Professional Firefighters Local 1176 will host their fourth annual golf outing Aug. 3 at Mill Creek Golf Course, 1 West Golf Drive, Boardman (North Course).

The day will start at 8 a.m. with with coffee and registration followed by a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Cost is $300 per foursome. Reservations due by July 27.

There will be door prizes, hole prizes, contests, prizes for the top three teams, a 50-50 raffle, lunch and dinner and refreshments.

Hole sponsorships are available for $100 per hole. Make checks payable to Boardman Firefighters Local 1176, Attn. Golf Outing, P.O. Box 3831, Boardman, 44513-3831.

For more information, contact John Jarvis, B-Turn, Station 74 at 330-729-2037 or 330-502-1160 or Rob Ariza, C-Turn, Station 73 at 330-729-2036 or 330-506-6731.

