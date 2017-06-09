CLEVELAND (AP) — Edwin Encarnacion hit a go-ahead two-run homer, Corey Kluber won his second straight start since coming off the disabled list and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 7-3 on Friday night.

Encarnacion’s drive to center field in the fifth gave Cleveland the lead and highlighted a 3-for-4 night.

The 30,047 fans at Progressive Field divided their attention with Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors that took place across the plaza.

Chicago slugger Jose Abreu was lifted in the seventh inning after being hit on the left leg by Andrew Miller’s pitch. Abreu fell to the ground and couldn’t put any weight on his leg while being helped to the dugout.

Kluber (5-2) allowed three runs and struck out eight in six innings.

Miguel Gonzalez (4-7) allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings for the White Sox, who have lost eight of nine.