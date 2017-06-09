JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

DNC Chairman Perez says Trump broke his promises


Published: Fri, June 9, 2017 @ 2:08 p.m.

BOARDMAN

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said President Donald Trump has repeatedly broken his promises since taking office.

Perez addressed about 75 people at Wedgewood Pizza in Boardman.

"It's been 130 days of chaos and carnage," he said.

Perez said Trump has failed the American people and won't help working-class people.

Perez, who served as labor secretary under Democratic President Barack Obama, said he misses his former boss.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes