BOARDMAN

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said President Donald Trump has repeatedly broken his promises since taking office.

Perez addressed about 75 people at Wedgewood Pizza in Boardman.

"It's been 130 days of chaos and carnage," he said.

Perez said Trump has failed the American people and won't help working-class people.

Perez, who served as labor secretary under Democratic President Barack Obama, said he misses his former boss.