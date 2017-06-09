CANFIELD — A pair of streets serving 33 businesses in Canfield underwent major upgrades – and finished under budget – thanks to a joint effort from Canfield Township and the Mahoning County Engineer’s office.

The first phase of a three-phase effort to upgrade Starr Centre Drive and Old Tippecanoe Court in Canfield finished earlier this month, wrapping up $25,231.48 under budget.

Starr Centre Drive and Old Tippecanoe Court connect Tippecanoe Road and U.S. Route 224 and serve as the primary street access for dozens of businesses operating between Indian Run Drive and Route 224. The road is traveled by just under 4,000 cars daily, according to a traffic breakdown from the county engineer.

After receiving numerous calls from drivers complaining of large potholes along the roads, Canfield Township administrator Keith Rogers approached Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti about working together to fix the problem.

