YOUNGSTOWN

Bessie Jackson is angry.

Her East Side house has been broken into three times within a week. They took her television, microwave and several miniature angels.

The 81-year-old, who said she was in training to be a police officer before she moved from Long Island, N.Y., with her husband, said she is too old to be scared.

“I’m very angry,” Jackson said Friday in her living room, surrounded by angels and a picture of her five daughters, 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. “I feel like people should not go in when nobody’s home and go out and steal things. When you got a job, you don’t have time to steal.”

Jackson’s home was broken into May 29, Sunday and Tuesday. In all three break-ins, the burglar got in by breaking a window. The first time, the television was taken. The second time, her microwave and some change were taken. And the third time, they got her angels and air conditioner.

“By that time, I was getting angry,” Jackson said.

Whoever broke in also left some things behind: a hammer and a ratchet, which were given to police.

Capt. Brad Blackburn, chief of detectives, said a detective is assigned to the case and the crime lab has collected evidence that is being processed at a lab.

Read more of her reaction in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.