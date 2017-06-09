JOBS
$2.5M bond set for 2nd suspect in driver death after boy hit


Published: Fri, June 9, 2017 @ 7:06 p.m.

CINCINNATI (AP) — A judge has set bond at $2.5 million for a second suspect in the slaying of a man who accidentally struck a 4-year-old boy with his car in Cincinnati.

The bond was set today for 25-year-old Deonte Baber. Baber and the boy's father have been charged with murder in the March 24 death of Jamie Urton.

Hamilton County court records don't show an attorney for Baber.

The county prosecutor has said Urton's car accidentally struck the child, who had run into the street. The prosecutor says surveillance video shows the father beating Urton and Baber shooting at him and that race played a role in the slaying. The suspects are black. Urton was white.

The boy's injuries weren't serious.

The father's attorney says his client wasn't involved in the shooting.

