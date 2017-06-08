BOARDMAN — A Youngstown woman is charged with robbery and obstructing official business in connection with an incident reported at Family Dollar on South Avenue Wednesday.

According to a police report, township police were dispatched to the store about 12:20 p.m. for a robbery in progress.

A store employee reported that a woman with a hoodie pulled tightly around her face entered the store, stood by the counter until other customers left, then said, "I am here to rob you and I have a gun in my backpack."

The employee reportedly told the woman that wasn't going to happen, pressed the alarm, and called 911.

Police arrested Rhonda Hardy, 25, of Hudson Avenue. The obstructing official business charge stems from Hardy initially giving officers incorrect information, police said.