WARREN

Police say the man who went to a house on Vermont Avenue Northwest to ask for help after an armed burglary on West Market Street was the most seriously injured of the people involved.

The man, whose identity was not available this morning, was flown by helicopter to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Two other men listed on a police report as victims suffered apparently minor injuries. One of them, Jamil E. Austin, 23, lives at the West Market Street address where the home-invasion took place.

The other victim, Timothy A. Cleveland, 21, of Victoria Street and Bane Avenue, also suffered an apparent minor injury.

Sgt. Joe Kistler of the detective bureau said he did not know how many people were injured or whether the injuries were caused by guns or a knife.

Walter Jackson of Vermont Avenue, the homeowner who helped the injured man, said the man had a 3-inch cut on the back of his head and another cut on his nose.

The man told Jackson: “They tried to kill me. I need help.”