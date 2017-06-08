YOUNGSTOWN

“Serve Veterans NOW Food Pantry,” funded by a grant from Walmart, is a new program of Veteran’s Outreach that provides a one-time gift to veterans, a large tote bag full of nutritional groceries. The tote bags are all identical and include items from all five food groups. They can serve a family of four for a week or a single veteran for two to three weeks. Thousands of veterans each year need help with utilities, car repair, rent, housing, clothing and equipment. Ohio Means Jobs also has been working with Veterans’ Outreach, organizing grocery days in their counties and reaching nearly 500 of their own veteran clients. The most recent giveaway served 150 veterans from the Veterans Service Commission office in Warren with more than 3,200 pounds of food. Anyone interested in donating or becoming a sponsor should visit veteransoutreach.org or call 888.2.VET.NET (888.283.8638).

Email John Ely with comments or to volunteer at jely@veteransoutreach.org.