WARREN

PERI Inc., Trumbull County Chapter 56, will meet at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at DiLucia’s Restaurant, 2610 Elm Road NE, Warren. Deadline for reservations is Sunday. In addition to regular reports, an open discussion about the group will take place. For reservations or information, call Barb at 330-372-2603, Janet at 330-469-6753 or Virginia at 330-898-3625.