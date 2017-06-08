YOUNGSTOWN — Police serving search warrants Wednesday investigating drug activity at a 717 Winona Drive home found a loaded 9mm handgun, fentanyl, crack cocaine, more than 60 pills, a digital scale and a small amount of marijuana.

Arrested about 5:05 p.m. by members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit who were serving the warrant was Ronald Robinson, 61, of Mistletoe Avenue, who was charged with possession of marijuana; and two people who listed the home as their address, Jolessa Bevly, 25 and Brian Benson, 27.

Benson is charged with possession of drugs, possession of crack cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm because of a 2015 drug trafficking conviction. Bevly is charged with possession of crack cocaine and two counts of possession of drugs.

Reports said when Benson and Bevly were taken to the Mahoning County jail, they had $1,648 between them when they were booked.

Arrested about 7:10 p.m. at a 572 W. Dewey Ave. home where another warrant was served was David Wright, 33, who lists the home as his address.

Police there found crack cocaine, a scale and $400 cash. Wright was taken to the jail on charges of possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.